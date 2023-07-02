Iran para-paekwondo runner-Up at 2023 European open C'ships

Maryam Abdollahpour and Hamed Haghshenas snatched the gold medals in the -47 kg and +80 kg weight categories.

Saeid Sadeghian, Mahdi Pourrahnama, Alireza Bakht, and Rosa Ebrahimi bagged bronze medals in the -63 kg, -70 kg, -80 kg, and -57 kg weight categories, respectively.

The Turkish team won the title of the championship followed by Iran and Uzbekistan in the next places, respectively.

As many as 130 athletes from 31 countries attended the 2023 G2 European Para-Taekwondo Championships held on June 30.

