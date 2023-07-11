Iran's Masjedi snatches gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

On the third day of the 10th edition of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, Rashid Masjedi and Alireza Mokhtari competed with opponents from Poland, Croatia, Kuwait, Morocco, Mexico, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Masjedi seized gold in the men's shot put F53, with a throw of 8.49 meters, breaking the world record.

Mokhtari who stood in fourth place with a record of 8.26 meters, also secured a Paris 2024 Paralympic quota for Iran.

The 10th edition of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships is underway in Paris, France on July 8-17.

