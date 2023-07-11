  1. Sports
Jul 11, 2023, 3:20 PM

Iran's Masjedi snatches gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

Iran's Masjedi snatches gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iran's Rashid Masjedi snatched gold at F53 - men's shot put 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in France, securing a Paris 2024 Paralympic quota for Iran.

On the third day of the 10th edition of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, Rashid Masjedi and Alireza Mokhtari competed with opponents from Poland, Croatia, Kuwait, Morocco, Mexico, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Masjedi seized gold in the men's shot put F53, with a throw of 8.49 meters, breaking the world record.

Mokhtari who stood in fourth place with a record of 8.26 meters, also secured a Paris 2024 Paralympic quota for Iran.

The 10th edition of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships is underway in Paris, France on July 8-17.

SKH/FNA14020420000528

News Code 203117

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News