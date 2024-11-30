Iranian taekwondokas shine at Bahrain Para Taekwondo Open

Iranian taekwondo athletes achieved significant success at the Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open, winning a total of eight medals—five gold and three bronze—to secure first place in the event.

The gold medals were earned by Zahra Rahimi, Aylar Jami, Amir-Hossein Alizadeh, Amir-Mohammad Haghighatshenas, and Abolfazl Imani.

In addition, Narges Javadi, Roza Ebrahimi, and Romina Chamsouraki contributed to Iran's medal tally by winning three bronze medals.

The Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open took place on November 29, featuring 56 athletes from 15 countries.

Iran's participation in this event was part of their preparation for the 2024 Asian Para Taekwondo Championship.

AMK/6301597