  1. Sports
Nov 30, 2024, 1:00 PM

Iranian taekwondokas shine at Bahrain Para Taekwondo Open

Iranian taekwondokas shine at Bahrain Para Taekwondo Open

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo athletes excelled at the Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open, securing a total of eight medals.

Iranian taekwondo athletes achieved significant success at the Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open, winning a total of eight medals—five gold and three bronze—to secure first place in the event.

The gold medals were earned by Zahra Rahimi, Aylar Jami, Amir-Hossein Alizadeh, Amir-Mohammad Haghighatshenas, and Abolfazl Imani.

In addition, Narges Javadi, Roza Ebrahimi, and Romina Chamsouraki contributed to Iran's medal tally by winning three bronze medals. 

The Bahrain 2024 Para Taekwondo Open took place on November 29, featuring 56 athletes from 15 countries.

Iran's participation in this event was part of their preparation for the 2024 Asian Para Taekwondo Championship.

AMK/6301597

News ID 225059

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News