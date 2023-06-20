French police prevent MKO terorists from holding rally

According to France 24, the French police sent a letter to organizers of a planned rally by the People's Mujahedin (MEK) terrorist group telling them that they are not allowed to hold their rally for security concerns.

Meanwhile, Reuters has claimed that the ban on holding this gathering comes along with the efforts of Western countries to reduce tensions with Iran, and a few weeks after it was announced that European countries and Iran exchanged prisoners. Meanwhile, the move also comes two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron held a 90-minute phone call with his Iranian counterpart.

France 24 has reported that MEK or MKO terrorist organization was reported to have been furious by the Paris police's de facto ban on the rally, claiming that it was the result of "pressure" on France by the Iranian government.

The MKO terrorist organization has assassinated more than 15,000 Islamic Republic of Iran's authorities and civilian Iranians in its campaign since the 1979 Islamic Revolution

