Interaction between Islamic states' parliaments necessary

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a congratulatory message to his counterparts in Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Extending felicitations on Eid al-Adha, he expressed hope that the Islamic nation would witness greater unity and wished for establishing peace and security across the globe.

Joint effort and maximum interaction between the parliaments of Islamic countries as a necessity are of particular importance in confronting the challenges facing the Islamic world, he added.

Eid al-Adha is also known as a festival of sacrifice in honor of the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

