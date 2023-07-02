  1. Politics
Power of IRGC derived from people: Parl. Speaker

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament Speaker said that the power of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is derived from being popular among the people.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks at the congress commemorating the martyrs of the Intelligence Protection Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. 

Ghalibaf considered IRGC a revolutionary, popular, and effective entity and the inheritor of the culture of martyrs.

Stating that today IRGC is present with full power in national and regional arenas, the Iranian official added that it is aware of all the conspiracies of the enemies of the Revolution inside and outside the country.

He referred to some of the enemies' plots and emphasized that they have always been defeated by this popular entity. 

Stressing that today we are witnessing a cognitive war, Ghalibaf said "Maintaining the power and steadfastness of IRGC and its popularity among the people is of great importance. 

