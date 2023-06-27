At least 8 terrorists killed in Syria's Idlib

Russian fighter jets targeted a military base belonging to the terrorists in the south of Idlib province.

A center affiliated with Syria's opposition reported that the Russian forces targeted a village in Jabal al-Zawiya 7 times and also bombed the areas in the vicinity of Jabal al-Arba'in region in southern Idlib as well.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army targeted Al-Bara village in Jabal al-Zawiya. The operation left no causalities, according to the reports.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

