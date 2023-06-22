  1. Economy
Iran, Algeria ministers review ways to boost bilateral trade

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The Minister of Economy of Iran and his Algerian counterpart emphasized the increase in trade between the two countries.

Ehsan Khandouzi, who is in Vienna to participate in the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2023, met and held talks with Algeria's Finance Minister. 

The Iranian minister highlighted Iran's prioritized policy of developing economic relations with Muslim countries.

The two sides decided that the operational axes of increasing trade and investment between Iran and Algeria be examined by the expert teams of the two countries by the end of August.

They also agreed to pave the way for meeting again and approve the axes of economic cooperation by the two nations economy ministers. 

