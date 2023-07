Ahmed Attaf arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning at the invitation of the top Iranian diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian welcomed his Algerian counterpart at the venue of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two foreign ministers and their accompanying delegations held a meeting to discuss several issues.

The top Algerian diplomat is slated to hold meetings with other high-ranking Iranian officials during his visit to Tehran.

