Iran, Algeria friends of hard times: Amir-Abdollahian

"Today I hosted Mr. Ahmad Ataf, my Algerian counterpart," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that at the beginning of the meeting, they talked about the imposed war and the efforts of Algeria to mediate.

They agreed to accelerate cooperation in the fields of science, technology, industry, tourism, agriculture, and medicine, he noted.

Iran’s top diplomat underlined that history shows that Iran and Algeria are friends of hard times.

The top Algerian diplomat arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a politico-economic delegation to discuss ways for the expansion of mutual relations.

He also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday during which Raeisi affirmed Iran’s commitment to expanding political and economic relations with Algeria, based on their shared perspectives about regional and international issues.

Raeisi also praised Algeria's revolutionary history and the resilience of its people against colonialism and regarded the relationship between Iran and Algeria as one of friendship, brotherhood, and shared Muslim values.

