Economy min. visits Jeddah to bolster economic diplomacy

Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday that the participation of Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Ehsan Khandouzi, in the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings with the presence of officials from more than 50 countries in Saudi Arabia and talks on the sidelines of the meetings, is another step in strengthening economic diplomacy that will bring more convergence in West Asia.

Earlier on Thursday, heading a high-ranking economic delegation, Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, Khandouzi was welcomed by Saudi officials, Islamic Development Bank managers, and members of the Iranian Consulate General in the city.

This is the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia after earlier this year's agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the restoration of diplomatic ties.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China on April 6 a month after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.

AMK/5778493