Jul 5, 2023, 12:30 PM

Raeisi stresses developing ties between Iran-Algeria

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, in a message to his Algerian counterpart, called for developing the relations between Tehran and Algiers.

The Iranian President in his Wednesday message felicitated Algeria's Independence Day to the country's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Algerian nation.

Raeisi expressed hope that the two countries will take further steps in the development of bilateral relations based on mutual trust, understanding, and mutual cooperation in order to secure the interests of their nations and the Islamic world.

He noted that the independence of Algeria was a great event that serves as a role model for inspiring many countries and nations to build their own destiny.

Independence Day, observed annually on 5 July, is a National Holiday in Algeria commemorating colonial Algerian independence from France on 5 July 1962.

