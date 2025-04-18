Oman says Iran, US will hold 2nd round of talks in Italy

"The second round of talks between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America will be held in Rome this Saturday. The talks will aim to achieve further progress towards a fair, binding and sustainable agreement," the ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

Commenting on the matter, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Rome is the location of the talks, not the host. "Oman remains the official mediator and host of the indirect negotiations between Iran and the US. We will attend the talks wherever the Omani mediator designates. The mediation and indirect communication role still rests with Oman’s foreign minister and government.”

MP/