Iran's FM wraps up Persian Gulf tour with 'very good news'

Speaking to media at the end of his regional tour to the southern Arab neighbors, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "In the framework of economic and commercial cooperation, we will have very good news for our beloved nation and the nations of these four countries in the future."

Accoridng to a translated version of his remarks by Press TV, the foreign minister said, "The cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf has entered a new chapter. In each of these countries, we have seriously put bilateral issues on our agenda."

Amir-Abdollahian said in his visit, "we discussed with each of these countries about removing obstacles and facilitating economic, commercial, tourism, scientific and technological cooperation and other areas of interest."

"Regarding the regional cooperation between the northern and southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf, the idea of ​​forming a dialogue and regional cooperation forum was proposed and it was welcomed by each of the four countries we visited," he also said.

The minister said the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the neighboring eight countries, namely those on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf plus Iran and Iraq, will be held in September at the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"We take this initiative of the Secretary General as a good omen," Amir-Abdollahian said.

During the visit, Iran and the UAE also signed an agreement to expand air transport services between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, according to Press TV.

MNA