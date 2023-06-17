Iran, 3 Central Asia states to facilitate goods, fuel transit

The agreement was reached during a meeting in St. Petersburg on Thursday between Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Yevgeny Moskvichev, the head of Russia's State Duma Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development.

The duo also discussed maritime cooperation, especially via the ports of Amirabad, Anzali and Caspian.

In an interview, Bazrpash, who is in Russia to attend the 26th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), said Tehran is keen to cooperate with regional countries in the transportation sector.

The minister said Iran has presented proposals to Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to enhance cooperation in various forms of transit, including by sea.

The Iranian minister said Tehran is preparing the ground for joint consortiums not only with the CIS countries but also with other neighbors.

SPIEF is one of the biggest and most principal business events in the world. Over the past 25 years, the forum has cemented its status as a leading international event focusing on key issues on the global economic agenda.

It provides a platform for participants to exchange best practices and expertise in sync with sustainable development.

This year, the main theme of the forum is “Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations.”

MNA/PressTV