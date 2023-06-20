Sea-oriented economy driving force for Iran's progress

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in an official meeting chaired by him on Tuesday.

According to Mokhber, considering Iran has extensive privileges such as oil and gas resources, mines and elite human resources, Iran's sea-based economy should be given serious attention.

He emphasized the necessity of developing a comprehensive and operational plan for the development of the sea-centered economy.

Considering the sea as the largest source of energy, water and food on earth, the Iranian first vice president said that the sea accounts for about 30% of their Gross domestic product (GDP).

Mokhber asked the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to develop and present a comprehensive plan for the sea-oriented economy within a month, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

