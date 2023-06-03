Turkey important, strategic neighbor for Iran: VP

Mohammad Mokhber, who is on a visit to Turkey to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Ankara's airport.

Mokhber expressed hope for improving the relations between Iran and Turkey during the thrid term of President Erdogan in Turkey.

Reaffirming President Raeisi's government's foreign policy's focus on improving relations with neighbors, the vice president considered Turkey an important and strategic neighbor for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Erdogan was officially sworn in as Turkey's president for a third term earlier on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex was attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

