Iran VP, Pakistan PM confer on trade cooperation

Mokhber and Sharif met and held talks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Saturday.

Referring to his recent meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Sharif considered the recent opening of the border market a step forward to strengthening bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan.

The Pakistani prime minister also considered the recent announcement of the clearing barter mechanism in trade relations with Iran as beneficial to the people of the two neighboring countries, saying that Islamabad is committed to promoting mutual cooperation with Tehran.

On May 18th, Iran’s President and Shehbaz Sharif jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

This is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran common border, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

