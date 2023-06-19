  1. World
7 school girls die as canoe overturns in SE ICoast

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The overturning of canoe in Ivory Coast´s southeast left at least seven schoolgirls dead, media outlets say.

Seven schoolgirls drowned on their way to school when the canoe transporting them overturned in Ivory Coast´s southeast, rescue authorities and local media reported on Sunday, The News reportd.

“Ten students from a Koranic school boarded a canoe... to cross the River Bia and reach the school on the other bank” on Thursday, the Police Secours information platform reported.

“Unfortunately, during the crossing, the canoe hit a tree stump, causing it to overturn” near Aboisso, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Abidjan near the Ghanaian border. Although three students were rescued, “seven tragically lost their lives in the river´s turbulent waters,” Police Secours said, adding the victims were aged between eight and 12.

