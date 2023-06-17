4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Khoy in NW Iran

The earthquake occurred at 16:00 local time at a depth of 9 km.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 44.90 degrees longitude and 38.51 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages to buildings so far.

Khoy County in West Azarbaijan Province was hit by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake earlier this year on March 24, 2023.

Prior to that, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

MP