According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at 1:04 pm, with its depth at 10 kilometers, geo.tv reported.

The quake's epicenter was Eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.

No loss of life has been reported so far from the quake.

The quake was felt in some parts of India, including New Delhi.

