Iran envoy, Armenia FM discuss bilateral relations

During the meeting, Mirzoyan hailed the efforts of the Iranian envoy on enhancing the mutual understanding and developing ties between Tehran and Yeveran.

Badakhshan, for his part, called for continuing the cooperation between the two countries in order to maintain regional stability and security. He also stressed the need for holding high-level political talks between Iran and Armenia.

The two sides also discussed several other issues including the process of bilateral economic cooperation as well as the political consultations between the Iranian and Armenian foreign ministries.

On Monday, the Iranian ambassador met and held talks with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

In the meeting, Grigoryan hoped for intensive development of ties with Iran and thanked the Iranian ambassador for his support over the years furing his tenure and wished him good luck in his future activities.

Mehdi Sobhani, the former ambassador of Tehran to Damascus, is Iran's new ambassador to Yerevan.

