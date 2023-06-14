China warns US over interfering in Beijing's domestic affairs

Qin Gang warned the United States in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Qin Gang clarified official positions on China’s core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, emphasizing that the US should respect them and stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs and undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development for the sake of competition," the statement reads, TASS reported.

Blinken, in turn, said on Twitter that he had spoken with Qin Gang by phone and "discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues."

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated following the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan on August 2-3, 2022. Several delegations of US lawmakers and governors have also made trips to Taiwan. China views such visits as provocations constituting interference in its domestic affairs and support for Taiwanese separatists.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 but Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. Washington remains Taiwan’s main supplier of weapons and military equipment.

MP/PR