Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator

Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese alleged spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday the "chapter" should be closed.

It was unclear why Biden made the comments on Xi - China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president and head of the Communist Party.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Biden claimed at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden asserted.

Biden also said China "has real economic difficulties."

Xi, who met with Blinken on Monday, has not publicly responded to Biden's comments but they are unlikely to go down well in Beijing and could jeopardize efforts by both countries to bring their relationship back to a more stable footing after the balloon incident.

