Iran media delegation tours Iraq to discuss expanding coop.

This trip which is being hosted by Iraq's Wisdom Movement aims to develop and strengthen cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi media groups.

Holding a meeting with the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement Seyed Ammar al-Hakim and paying a visit to some Iraqi news agencies are parts of the plans of this three-day trip.

The delegation is going to meet with the heads of the Federation of Journalists of Iraq, the Iraqi News Agency, and Alsabaah News.

They will also visit holy places in the cities of Kazmin, Karbala, and Najaf during this trip.

The delegation consists of senior managers and media activists from Mehr News Agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Tasnim News Agency, Borna New, ISNA, Farheekhtegan Daily, Kayhan and etc.