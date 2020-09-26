Iranian, Iraqi FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Tehran today for talks with Iranian high-ranking officials, met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Foreign Ministry a few minutes ago.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzade informed on Saturday morning that the Iraqi FM has arrived in Tehran.

This is Fuad Hussein's first bilateral visit to Iran since taking office.

In mid-July, heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian FM made a trip to Baghdad to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

