Iran media directors meet with Ammar Hakim in Baghdad

The media office of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in Iraq said about the meeting that was held in Baghdad on Wednesday, Hakim touched upon the important role of the Fatwa issued by the Shia Marja in defeating terrorism and also the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its constant support for Iraq.

He pointed out that Iraq has gone through difficult times and challenges in the political, security, social and economic fields and highlighted that his country is now witnessing the return of peace and national and social solidarity after overcoming the existential terrorist threat.

He reiterated the call for the creation of a coalition consisting of the major powers in the region, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, and said that such a coalition has the capability to resolve the problems, especially security challenges in the region.

Directors from different media outlets, including Mehr Media Group were present in the meeting with Hakim.

