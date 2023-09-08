A group of Iranian media activists meet with Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani received a group of Iranian media directors and journalists for a meeting in Baghdad on Friday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office on Friday, after welcoming the Iranian delegation, al-Sudani praised the historical and strong relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq and their religious and social ties that would further strengthen the brotherly relations between those two nations.

The Iraqi premier further emphasized the "pioneering and pivotal role of that (his) country in the region, Iraq's efforts to adopt a policy of bringing regional views closer together in order to bolster security and stability, as well as the plan of the government of that country to create an integrated economic partnership with the countries of the region and the world." He emphasized and stated that the historical relations of the countries of the region can be the key to the stability of the nations and their prosperity.

According to the report of the official Iraqi news agency (INA), the Iranian delegation also thanked the Iraqi side for its warm welcome and the efforts of the government and people of that country in hosting Iranian and non-Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to the INA report, Iran's media delegation also hailed the great organization done for this year's Arbaeen, saying that the great Arbaeen ceremony shows the high level of attention for that religious event.

The Iranian media activists also highlighted "the importance of communication and coordination between the media outlet of the two countries on various issues that can strengthen the mutual interests of Iraq and Iran and their people."

