Explosion in Leeds factory sparks massive fire

At its height, about 35 firefighters tackled the blaze at Moulds, Patterns and Models on Swinnow Lane in Bramley, West Yorkshire Fire Service said, according to BBC.

People nearby reported hearing several explosions and Stanningley Bypass had to be closed for a time.

The fire had been "comprehensively extinguished", the fire service said.

Alan Holdsworth, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service assistant district commander for the Bradford district, said it had been "quite a severe fire".

However, he added: "We hit it very early and very hard and extinguished it very quickly."

Everyone on the premises was evacuated and no-one was injured, Mr. Holdsworth said.

An investigation into what caused the blaze was now under way, he added.

The A647, which runs near the site of the fire, has since been reopened.

