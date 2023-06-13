Three people killed, three others injured in UK Nottingham

Nottinghamshire police said people had been left dead in the street after one incident, while in another a van had tried to run over others. Police said a 31-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and they believed all three incidents were linked, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Counterterrorism police are understood to be assisting the investigation as detectives tried to understand what triggered the incidents. Regular police were still leading the investigation, several hours after the first attack, which took place shortly after 4 am.

The three attacks have not been declared as a terrorist incident, with police urgently investigating the background of the man they have in custody as they try to determine a motive.

The incidents led to a massive police response, with cordons erected around Nottingham city center and closures on the city’s tram network.

MNA