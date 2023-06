The explosion happened earlier this afternoon on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of the city, The Local France reported.

The Police préfecture say the cause was a gas explosion.

Several buildings are on fire, the arrondissement mayor said, and streets around the site of the explosion are closed.

Seven people are in a critical condition and at least 16 have been injured after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday in the fifth arrondissement of Paris.

SKH/PR