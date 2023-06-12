Mazhari becomes first Iranian woman to compete in WSG

The 33-year-old trailblazer represented Iran in the competition, which was held in El Sunzal/La Bocana in El Salvador.

The 2023 World Surfing Games served as the 2024 Olympic Games qualification, with four slots up for grabs for the Games.

“I am an Iranian girl,” Mazhari said. “You can name me Mona or Shahla, the pioneers of surfing in Iran as women in 2013. You can name me Rana, the first champion of Iran Surfing National Championships in 2019. You can name me Azade or Zahra, the first Iranian girls who ever competed in international events, in the Asian Surfing Championships in 2019. You can name Farima, Viana, Mehrnesa, Mahkameh or Venous as well, the girls who won the ISA annual scholarship for surfers under 18, who you will see here in the ISA World Surfing Games in the near future. Thank you to the ISA, Iran Surfing Association and everyone who supported before from the beginning,” Mazhari said.

President of the International Surfing Association (ISA) Fernando Aguerre lauded the Iranian women in the competition.

“What an amazing moment to watch Setareh, this strong young woman from Iran, competing for her country here. The symbolism of her participation is huge as it demonstrates the power of surfing for a better world,” Aguerre told isasurf.org.

