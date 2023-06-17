Bomb explosion hits Occupied Palestine

The bomb blast occurred in the city of Lod, according to the reports. Zionist sources also claimed that the incident left no causalities.

The incident comes after a Palestinian young man was detained for allegedly intending to carry out an anti-Zionist operation.

Shin Bet claimed that the 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was not affiliated with any group or organization, was in Occupied Palestine without a permit, and intended to carry out hostile operations and take revenge on Zionist forces.

In recent weeks, the military forces of the Zionist regime have increased their attacks on various cities of the West Bank, especially Jenin and Nablus. Palestinian Resistance forces are also responding to the Zionists' aggressions with all their might.

