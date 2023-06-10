  1. World
Jun 10, 2023, 9:10 AM

About 10K evacuated in Philippines due to Volcano eruption

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – Authorities in the province of Albay on the Philippine island of Luzon began evacuating 10,000 people on Friday due to the threat of an eruption of the Mayon volcano, Philippine media reported.

The authorities launched the evacuation of 2,400 families, or 10,000 people, living in the four-kilometer zone of "permanent danger" of the Mayon volcano, a local broadcaster reported, citing officials.

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcanic eruption threat to Level 3, the report noted, adding that in the case of Level 4, the provincial authorities will evacuate another 16,000 people from the 8-kilometer zone.

Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018.

