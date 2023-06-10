About 10K evacuated in Philippines due to Volcano eruption

The authorities launched the evacuation of 2,400 families, or 10,000 people, living in the four-kilometer zone of "permanent danger" of the Mayon volcano, a local broadcaster reported, citing officials.

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcanic eruption threat to Level 3, the report noted, adding that in the case of Level 4, the provincial authorities will evacuate another 16,000 people from the 8-kilometer zone.

Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018.

MNA/PR