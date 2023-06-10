Belgium to supply Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth $35 m

The ammunition will be acquired from the Belgian industry and delivered to Ukraine “as soon as possible,” Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) has reported Friday, citing Belgium’s Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

The purchase is part of Belgium’s 14th military aid package to Ukraine, according to the publication.

Belgium has provided Ukraine with a total of 306 million euros in lethal and non-lethal military assistance.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas.

