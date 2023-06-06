Iran embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened (+ VIDEO)

According to Al Arabiya, Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh was reopened after seven years on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, a diplomatic source in Riyadh told AFP that the opening of the Iranian embassy will take place Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) with the presence of the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

The following video showed the moment the officials of the two countries re-open the gates of the embassy compound:

