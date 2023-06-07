Re-opening of Iran embassy in Saudi Arabia helpful to region

Stephane Dujarric in reply to a question at a daily press briefing whether the re-opening of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia is a positive move in the region, said, "I think any time two countries, especially two countries with so much influence in that area -- in the Persian Gulf -- are engaged in open and constructive dialogue, it is helpful to the region," Xinhua reported.

Iran re-opened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after seven years of closure, nearly three months after the two countries agreed to restore bilateral ties under a China-brokered deal.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a groundbreaking agreement in Beijing to resume diplomatic relations and re-open their embassies and missions.

AMK/PR