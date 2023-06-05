Iran to officially reopen diplomatic missions in S Arabia

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah had started their practical activities before the departure of the Iranian Hajj pilgrims, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday, adding that the said missions will be officially reopened with the presence of top Iranain and Saudi diplomats.

Earlier on Monday, a diplomatic source in Riyadh told AFP that the opening of the Iranian embassy will take place Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) with the presence of the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

