Iran reopens diplomatic premises in S Arabia's Jeddah

According to Al Mayadeen, Iran's consulate and representative office in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, officially started their operation on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh was reopened after seven years.

Alireza Bikdeli the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs and Hassan Zarnegar, the caretaker of the mission participated in Tuesday's ceremony.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

