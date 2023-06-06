Iran-Oman mineral trade tops $790 million in FY 2022-23

Data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) show that exports from Iran stood at 1.89 million tons worth $492 million.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with 693,830 tons worth $361.1 million, followed by direct-reduced iron with 250,530 tons worth $48.6 million and iron ore pellet with 247,120 tons worth $29.8 million, Financial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR