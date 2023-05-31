Tehran ready to coop. with Ashgabat in transit, energy fields

The Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei held talks with the Chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered Iran and Turkmenistan as two brother countires that have many cultural commonalities and emphasized that these cultural similarities are an important basis for further expanding relations in various sectors, especially in the fields of energy and roads.

Referring to the presence of hundreds of famous scientists and people in the border between Atrak and Jayhoun rivers in the two countries, as well as the existence of the tomb of the famous Turkmen poet "Makhtumaghli Faraghi" in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei added, “These cultural fields should not be underestimated.”

The Leader appreciated the special attention of the Chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan to cultural and religious issues and the efforts to expand cultural centers and mosques and noted, “In the field of commercial issues, there are more potential to expand cooperation, especially in the road sector and areas related to water, electricity and gas. The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate in these sectors."

Referring to the request of Berdimuhamedov for the presence of Iranian specialists and experts to build a highway from near the Iran-Turkmenistan border to the Caspian Sea, he said, “Iran's Ministry of Roads has the capability to build this highway,” adding that “Considering the important position of land and rail communications in the global economy, we are determined to complete the North-South transit corridor that can link Turkmenistan and its surrounding countries to the Oman Sea."

Considering the expansion of relations to be in the interest of the two countries and expressing optimism about the future of relations, the Leader stressed, “More cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan will be the basis for improving the status of the two countries in the changing world.”

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, for his part, expressed his happiness with the meeting and said, “I have always used your excellency's views and recommendations during my trips to Iran over the past years and during my presidency, and based on those recommendations, important work has been done and in this meeting, I am also looking for recommendations to carry out big projects in Turkmenistan.”

Pointing to his talks with the other Iranian officials on the visit, Berdimuhamedov added, “In these negotiations, good agreements were reached to expand cooperation, especially the use of Iranian specialists and experts in road construction and water, electricity and gas fields."

Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani also attended the meeting.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials to meet with his Iranian counterpart.

During his visit to Iran, several cooperation documents were signed between the officials of the two countries.

Berdimuhamedov also met with Iranian President Raeisi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani.

