Iran's crude steel output hit 13m tons in five months

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – A total of 13 million tons of crude steel were produced in Iran during the first five months of 2023, registering a 2.2% year-on-year rise, the latest data released by the World Steel Association show.
Iran's May output hit 3.1 million tons, registering a 5.9% YOY rise — the biggest among the top 10 global producers, Finacial Tribune reported.
Iran maintained its global standing as the world’s 10th biggest crude steelmaker in May.
