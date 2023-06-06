Iran, Oman discuss expansion of economic, trade cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides called for removing the possible obstacles preventing the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

They also expressed readiness to expand parliamentary relations.

Iranian envoy to Oman and several members of the Council of Oman were present at the meeting.

Zonnouri, during his visit to Oman, also held a meeting with the staff of the Iranian embassy in this country, stressing the need to resolve the problems of Iranian investors and businessmen in Oman.

