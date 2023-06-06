  1. Economy
Jun 6, 2023, 1:15 PM

Iran, Oman discuss expansion of economic, trade cooperation

Iran, Oman discuss expansion of economic, trade cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Mojtaba Zonnouri and his Omani counterpart in a meeting conferred on expanding the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy and trade.

During the meeting, the two sides called for removing the possible obstacles preventing the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

They also expressed readiness to expand parliamentary relations.

Iranian envoy to Oman and several members of the Council of Oman were present at the meeting.

Zonnouri, during his visit to Oman, also held a meeting with the staff of the Iranian embassy in this country, stressing the need to resolve the problems of Iranian investors and businessmen in Oman.

MP/5802915

News Code 201619

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News