Eydian wins silver in 2023 Asian Junior Athletics C'ship

On Monday, Eydian clocked 1:00.01 minute at the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Yecheon Stadium in the eastern South Korean county of Yecheon and landed in second place.

Japan's Takino Miko grabbed the gold medal with 58.91 seconds, and Koloda Anastassiya from Kazakhstan registered 1:00.39 minute to receive the bronze.

The 2023 Asian Junior Athletics Championships is the 20th edition of the international athletics competition for Asian under-20 athletes. The competition opened up on June 4 and will conclude on June 7.

The event has attracted dozens of male and female athletes from various Asian countries, namely China, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan.

RHM/Press TV