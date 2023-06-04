Tehran seeks close cooperation, expansion of ties with Ankara

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Sunday phone call with Turkey’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, urging more speedy steps toward expansion of ties between Tehran and Ankara.

While inviting Fidan to visit Tehran, the Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that close cooperation between the two neighbors would continue during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new term in office.

He also stressed the necessity of close cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in regional issues, while emphasizing the need for activating regional mechanisms.

Fidan, for his part, said cooperation between Iran and Turkey must continue on bilateral and regional levels, adding that he will do his best to help develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian had felicitated Hakan on his new post through a tweet earlier on Sunday, describing him as a professional diplomat.

Fidan became Turkey’s foreign minister, replacing Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, after Erdogan won another term in office in close competition with the opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

