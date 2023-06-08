  1. Politics
Iran, Turkey defense officials stress joint cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun 08 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Turkey's newly-appointed Defense Minister Yasar Guler in a phone conversation stressed the need for continuing joint cooperation.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri during the phone call congratulated Guler on his post.

Describing Turkey as a strategic friend of Iran, General Bagheri cited that the existence of common borders between the two countries makes the continuation of joint cooperation even more necessary. Major General Bagheri also invited Guler to pay a visit to Tehran.

Bagheri and Guler also discussed holding bilateral meetings at different levels and conducting mutual drills.

Guler for his part, stressed the need for boosting military ties between Iran and Turkey.

The Turkish defense minister thanked Tehran for providing humanitarian assistance to Turkey during the recent deadly earthquake.

