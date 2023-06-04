Kiani clinches gold medal at 2023 Taekwondo World C'ships

Facing off against China's Ju Zuo in the women’s -53kg weight category, Kiani, a deserving member of the Iranian national team, emerged as the sole representative of Iran in the finals of the championships held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Kiani dominated the match on Sunday, scoring a 2-0 victory over her Chinese rival.

The remarkable victory marks the first time an Iranian female athlete has achieved a gold medal in the history of the world championships.

In the first round, Kiani delivered an impressive performance, overpowering Zuo with an emphatic 14-0 victory. She continued her winning streak in the second round, defeating Zuo 11-7 and securing the world title.

Throughout the championships, Kiani showcased her exceptional talent and athletic prowess by triumphing over formidable opponents from South Korea, Hungary, Croatia, and Russia.

In the semifinal, Kiani faced off against Russia's Tatiana Minina, engaging in a thrilling three-round battle. Despite trailing behind until the final two seconds of the third round, Kiani delivered two powerful blows, earning a decisive 10-6 victory and securing her place in the final.

With her groundbreaking victory, Kiani has not only cemented Iran's position on the global taekwondo stage, but has also etched her name in history as a trailblazer for Iranian women in sports.

MNA/PressTV