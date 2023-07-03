Nahid Kiyani 1st in latest world Taekwondo ranking

The official website of the World Taekwondo released the world and Olympic rankings for July 2023 after registering the scores of the World Championships and the Rome Grand Prix.

Nahid Kiyani accumulated 311.07 points in the Olympic ranking for the 57-kg category, and climbed 10 steps to reach the fifth spot in Olympics rankings.

Kiyani has also climbed 9 places in the world ranking with 237.38 points and is now in the first place in the world.

The Iranian sportswoman won the gold medal in the 53-kg category at the World Championships and the silver medal at the Rome Grand Prix in the 57-kg category,

