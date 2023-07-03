  1. Sports
Nahid Kiyani 1st in latest world Taekwondo ranking

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The latest ranking of the best taekwondo athletes in the world indicates the rise of the Iranian taekwondo athlete Nahid Kiyani to the top of the world rankings.

The official website of the World Taekwondo released the world and Olympic rankings for July 2023 after registering the scores of the World Championships and the Rome Grand Prix. 

Nahid Kiyani accumulated 311.07 points in the Olympic ranking for the 57-kg category, and climbed 10 steps to reach the fifth spot in Olympics rankings.

Kiyani has also climbed 9 places in the world ranking with 237.38 points and is now in the first place in the world.

The Iranian sportswoman won the gold medal in the 53-kg category at the World Championships and the silver medal at the Rome Grand Prix in the 57-kg category,

