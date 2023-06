Kiani, who won the world gold medal last week in the -57 kg weight category, faced Jade Jones, the holder of two Olympic gold medals from England, in the final match in the Rome Grand Prix.

Kiani beat her English opponent in two rounds and won the silver medal.

The Rome Grand Prix, which has Olympic ranking points, started on Friday with the participation of athletes from 55 states, hosted by Rome, Italy, and will continue for three days.

