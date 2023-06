The final stage of Archery Asia Cup 2023 stage 3 in the men's division was held in Singapore on Saturday.

The Iranian archer Mohammad Saleh Palizban defeated his Malaysian opponent 148-147 and snatched the gold medal of this division of the competition.

Earlier in the semi-final stage, Palizban had defeated his Indian opponent 150-146 at the compound.

Asia Cup 2023 archery stage 3 was held in Singapore from June 5 to 10.

